Women's Soccer And Its Rolling Offense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Three continues to be the lucky number.



Three home games, three wins.



The Southern Miss women's soccer team has won five games this season while scoring at least three goals in each of those games. The Golden Eagles have outshot their opponents 133-90 and of those 133 shots, 70 have been on frame.



Three players have scored two goals in three different games. Becky McMullan started the first game of the season scoring two goals against Nicholls State in a 3-1 win. McMullan has scored four times this season, leading her team in goals and points at 10.



Senior Beth Coleman was the second Golden Eagle to score two in one game at Louisiana-Monroe in a 3-1 win. Coleman's strength off the bench gives the Golden Eagles speed on the sidelines to get behind the defenders in order to create scoring opportunities midway through the first half.



Ola Akinniyi is the third Golden Eagle to score a pair of goals when she scored back-to-back goals in the last home game against Grambling State. Akinniyi's speed from the right back position allows her to attack with midfielders to add extra pressure on opponent's defense. Akinniyi's strength is not only in her speed, but also in one-on-one situations where she's able to put herself in between the forward and the ball and play it out of the back with ease.



The Golden Eagles continue to create offensive opportunities despite recent losses on the road. They've created more scoring opportunities in the second half scoring 13 of their 17 goals in the second. Three of those goals came 10 minutes into the second and two were scored with less than two on the clock.



Freshman Miah Zuazua is the only freshman to start all seven games this season. Zuazua has three assists to her name and one goal. The Dallas, Texas native scored her lone goal of the season in the second game of the season off a penalty kick that she confidently placed the opposite way of the keeper.



The Golden Eagles look to go 4-0 heading into Thursday's game against Jackson State who are looking for their first win of the season. Last season's rescheduled game resulted in a 3-1 win for the Golden Eagles who hold a 6-0-1 record against the Tigers.